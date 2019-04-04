ALEA: Man missing on Mobile River after boat crash

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man whose boat capsized on the Mobile river.
According to ALEA, around 1 a.m. Thursday troopers with ALEA’s Patrol Division were called after a report of a sunken vessel in the Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant. A 14-foot boat operated by Robert Leslie Ellison, 32, struck an object in the river, ejecting both Ellison and his passenger Tasha Nicole Wood.
ALEA says Wood was able to swim to the shoreline but Ellison disappeared. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to locate the vessel and the couple’s dog downstream, but there was no sign of Ellison.
Ellison was last seen wearing rubber boots, blue jeans and a Carhart shirt and jacket.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Flotilla began a search for Ellison shortly after daylight. No other information in the search has been released.
