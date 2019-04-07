‘Walk Without Limits’ spreads awareness for those on autism spectrum

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Saturday event at MGM Park in Biloxi was among many this month that brought awareness to autism and how it can be treated.
When Donald Johnson was born 48 years ago, little was known about the disability.
When he turned 18, he had to live in a group home in Meridian because there were no facilities for him on the Coast.
His mother, Leslie, with the help of Dr. Alfred McNair Jr., founded the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities in 2005.
They opened a clinic in D’Iberville in 2017, and now the organization is making a difference in people’s lives,
“We have shown people with autism that they do have a future, and that they can be helped,” Johnson said.
The clinic offers one-on-one therapy for autistic children, and they have started sending behavioral technicians into area schools to work with autistic children to help give them opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have.
