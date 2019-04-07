The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Congratulations to Francis Boykin of Gulfport, the winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $370, 000, located in the Landon Green subdivision in Gulfport. Elliott Homes built the 2,700 square feet, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Dream Home.
All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.
Here is a list of the secondary prizes given away during the Dream Home giveaway.
- Brenda Benny from Gulfport won the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $2,500 American Express Card, courtesy of Beau Rivage.
- Melissa Ballman from Wiggins won the Open House Prize, a $5,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of American Factory Direct Furniture Outlet, Inc.
- Angela Council from Gulfport won the Early Bird Prize, groceries for a year valued at $5,000, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.
- Versie Page from Perkinston won the Bonus Prize, $25,000 towards a care of your choice from the Pat Peck Auto Group.
- Tracy Edelman from Biloxi won the Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo.
- Margaret Shields from Carriere won Gumbo for a year courtesy Mary Mahoneys Old French House.
- Clarence Taylor from Biloxi won the tailgate package, courtesy of Chick-fil-A D'Iberville and Chick-fil-A Gulfport.
- Rita Goodbread from Pass Christian won the two night weekend getaway package for two at IP Casino Resort and Spa, includes spa and meals
- Charles Reynolds from Vancleave won a two-night getaway for two at the Golden Nugget including spa and meals.
