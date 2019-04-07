Pascagoula expanding off-leash area for dogs at the beach

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Flagship City is relaxing the leash on Fido at Buffett Beach. Dog owners said they’re ready for the extra play time.
“We are just taking advantage of the room to run. She needs to stretch her legs. She’s been inside for a few days with the rain. She’s just taking advantage of a little freedom," said Pascagoula resident Heather Sullivan.
Heather and her 6-month-old rescue Fanny enjoyed a foggy day at the beach Saturday. They have more room for play time after city leaders made some recent legislative changes.
“The city council has enlarged the area where dogs can be off their leash and play on the beach," said Mayor Dane Maxwell in a recent “Moment with the Mayor” video.
Dogs can now run off leash from Market to Hague streets. It’s something Sullivan said she will enjoy with her new best friend.
“She’s just learning how to come about. She still gets excited when she sees new people but, she’s a good pup," she said.
The new legislative changes also include expanding the leash area from Olive Street to The Point, including the Beach Avenue Promenade, but the mayor said dog owners must be in control at all times.
“We also believe in responsible pet ownership," Maxwell said.
The changes also include increasing the fine for not picking up after your pets to $500.
Click here to read all legislative changes made over the last couple of weeks in Pascagoula.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.