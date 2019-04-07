Mississippi National Guardsmen return home to families in Flowood

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) -More than 250 Mississippi National Guardsmen are back home after serving on foreign soil for a year.
The runway at Thompson Field was packed with family and friends holding welcome signs and shedding tears of joy.
275 Mississippi National Guardsmen with The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team landed safely on Saturday.
Colby Maxwell and family says she can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that her husband is now safe back home.
“There’s been hard days, there’s been fast days, there’s been slow days. It kind of varies depending on what’s going on. But it’s been hard, you know you miss your best friend when they’re gone. But we’re excited that today’s here," said Maxwell.
The guardsmen returning home are the final groups of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
This group served in Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Family of the returning soldiers say they’re glad the wait is over. Kathy and Doug Holloway are waiting for their son to return, and are also happy for the extra set of hands around the house.
“It’s been hard for me, very hard," said Kathy. “We miss him, of course we do. Little more work for me around the house,” said Doug.
After being overseas for a year, soldiers say they’re ready to eat good food, and relax with the family. Matthew Jenkins’ family says they’re going to eat as soon as they’re off the base.
The returning national guardsman was happy to see the crowd waiting for him and his the other servicemen.
“Hadn’t really hit me yet. But I’m sure it will when I get to the house. So, it’s exciting though. You know just to get off the plane and see everybody here. See everybody gather round just waiting on their family. It’s exciting. It’s something that everybody should experience. It’s a good feeling to know that people are here to support you and are there for you," said Jenkins.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.