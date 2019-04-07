Loved ones remember life of former Waveland mayor, Tommy Longo

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Former Waveland Mayor Tommy Longo was best known as a selfless man, according to those who knew him well.
“He helped anybody that he could possibly help. If there was anybody in need, he was there," said his sister Gayle Trahan.
He was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon, the final chapter in his long legacy. Longo died on March 30 at the age of 60 years old.
“Surreal. We were the exact same age,” said Jim Cali, a childhood friend of Longo’s.
Despite the somber occasion, Cali was able to find a moment inspiration.
“It makes you think of ways in which you can be more special to other people because Tommy lived his life for other people, and I think that’s what we all need to do more of," said Cali.
Tommy Longo served three terms as the mayor of Waveland from 1998 to 2010. One high-point of his career, his brother Ted Longo said, was leading the city to recovery after Hurricane Katrina.
“For much of the storm, he either lived in a tent or in a small room in a sewage plant, and his only concern during that time was getting Waveland put back together," Ted stated.
Journalist and author Kathleen Koch recalled working closely with Tommy as she documented his disaster relief efforts.
“He was an incredible leader. He was a man with a big heart, and he loved this city,” Koch said.
She asked the Longo family if she could name a national award for city leaders through her non-profit, LeadersLink after Tommy.
“I said, would you mind if when we create this award, we instead call it the Tommy Longo Disaster Leadership Award, and they said that would be wonderful,” she explained.
“For mayor of a small town, he had such a big impact. We’re just sad that he left us so soon," said Ted.
