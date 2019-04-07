Inaugural Herb Fest hopes to connect people back with nature

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Going to a farmers market gives you the chance to buy food grown in your own community, but some people believe more needs to be done.
“People are losing a connection with their food. Fast food is so ubiquitous. It’s easy,” said Diane Claughton, who ran Sunday’s herb festival in Gulfport.
Claughton applied for a specialty crops grant from the USDA, which allowed her to jump start the inaugural herb festival.
“We have a lot of people that grow herbs,” Claughton said.
From cooking demonstrations to a farmers market, people were able to get an understanding of where the food comes from and what you can do with it.
“It gives you a connection. It gives you a connection to the food, to the people that grow the food and to each other,” Claughton said.
Having a connection to your food can be important. It can also be useful to know what’s growing around you.
Herbalist Lynda Baker led a group around the grounds hunting for herbs.
“This looks like a sea of green, but these are each individual plants. Well, when you get on the ground, it’s infinite,” Baker said.
Baker walked around and pointed out various herbs and plants in the area.
“We saw so many today just in one little patch of grass that looked like it had no herbs in it,” Baker said.
Baker said that knowing what herbs are growing around you can actually be beneficial to you. Like you might not have known that the state tree, the magnolia, actually has some healing properties.
“Magnolia has two novel CBDs. CBDs are very popular right now,” Baker said.
Those two oils are good for alleviating anxiety and inflammation, demonstrating that herbs and plants are not only useful for seasoning foods.
As we get further into spring, more plants will blossom, which might encourage you to try new recipes.
“So during the summer, I can have access to a lot more variety,” said Chef Robby Holmes.
The herb festival gave Gulf Coast residents just a glimpse into things you can discover when you explore your own backyard.
Claughton will also use the grant money to bring four other festivals to the Gulf Coast, including a local honey festival.
