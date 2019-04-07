Gulfport fire crews respond to early morning fire

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport firefighters responded to the scene of an early morning structure fire Sunday. The fire happened just around 4:30 a.m. off of Arkansas Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The area is behind Coastal Marine Sales.
Heavy smoke filled the air as fire crews and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
We are unsure if there are any reported injuries. Right now, details are limited. But we will update this story as new details become available.
