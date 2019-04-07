Former Coast standout staying patient at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WLOX) - The old saying “no pain, no gain” holds especially true for Myles Brennan. When it comes to his weight, he’s dealt with plenty of both.
“It got to the point to where I was just having to force the food into my body, even when my body was like no, we don’t want that. Your stomach’s not built for this,” Brennan said.
Graduating from St. Stanislaus at a lean 185 pounds, the former Mississippi Mr. Football slowly bulked his way through his first two seasons at LSU, but still found himself on head coach Ed Orgeron’s mandatory weight gain list this offseason.
“When I go to the store, I don’t even look at what the heck I’m buying," Brennan laughed. "I just look at the calories. I don’t care if it tastes good or not, I’m just gonna take whatever has the most calories and I’m gonna eat it.”
Brennan’s dietary persistence is paying off. Earlier this Spring, the former Rock-a-Chaw weighed in at 207 pounds, a more manageable weight to handle the constant pummeling of playing in the SEC.
“Weight’s never been my thing, I guess. But, obviously, I need it here," Brennan said. "I’m gonna need it to play college football, period, especially in the SEC, and I understand that. My time’s coming, and I want to be fully prepared when I do get my chance.”
It seems that chance is coming. After totaling just 30 attempts in his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, the redshirt sophomore could be seeing increased opportunities in 2019. In fact, Brennan completed 16 of 24 attempts for 212 yards in LSU’s Spring Game on Saturday.
“I want to play him. I definitely want to play him," Orgeron said. "You go into a game, Joe (Burrow) is our quarterback, but if there’s any time that we can play Myles, we feel that this year he’s healthy, I think he’s a really good quarterback, and we have to get him some experience. Myles could go in and be a damn good player for us.”
“I’ve been preparing every day since I’ve been here for when my time comes, and that hasn’t stopped," Brennan said. "I’m competing every day, Joe and I make each other better. Whenever my time comes, I’m gonna perform to the best of my ability.”
Taking a back seat to two different transfer quarterbacks in each of his first two seasons, not many former four-star prospects would show as much patience as Brennan. In fact, just last year, two different quarterbacks left LSU in one week’s time. But, the former Coast standout refuses to waver on his pledge to the Tigers.
“I understand patience comes with college football," Brennan said. "It’s a business, and my family has helped me out a lot with that. That’s who I’ve leaned on throughout this whole process. I could have easily transferred, I could have easily pulled the trigger and said I’m out, I don’t feel like dealing with this, but I felt like I needed to stand firm with my commitment. When I committed here, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. I feel like God has a plan, and I’m believing in it.”
