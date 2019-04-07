1 dead, another injured after truck collides with train overnight in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - One man is dead and another one is injured after their Ford truck collided with a train in Biloxi just after midnight.
There were two people in the truck. It is unclear if it was the driver or the passenger who died in the accident. But the other injured man involved was taken to the hospital.
Sgt. Stafford with the Biloxi Police Department confirmed the accident happened at the Rodenburg Avenue crossing. Stafford said the driver of the truck ignored the flashing lights and failed to yield to the train before he was struck.
The truck was traveling southbound on Rodenburg Ave, and the train was traveling eastbound.
No charges have been filed at this time because this is still an active investigation. A toxicology report is pending.
