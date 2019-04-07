Coast father encourages drivers to make the right choice during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Brad and Samantha Downs and Chris DaFoe were all looking forward to a bright future.
Brad was training to become a mechanic. His newlywed wife, Samantha, was making plans to go to school to become a teacher. Their close friend, Chris DaFoe was just days away from starting a new job with Waste Management.
On Oct. 6, 2007, those futures were cut short. The three were heading to see a movie when they were hit by a drunk driver.
“The driver that killed our kids, not only was she drunk and driving drugged, but her cell phone was laying beside her with an unfinished text," said Bill Downs.
For more than a decade since that day, Downs has fought to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.
“We can wallow in our misery, or we can do something about it,” he said. “I want our kids’ death to mean something.”
He’s the president of Advocates for Victims of Impaired and Distracted Driving, or AVIDD.
“When you’ve lost a loved one or someone you care about like we have, the importance has intensified tenfold to get the message out there that distracted driving is not worth it,” Downs said.
One of the biggest distractions can be a driver’s cell phone. Downs recommends using features on your phone that limit notifications while you’re driving.
If that’s not enough to keep your attention on the road, he encourages keeping your phone out of sight and out of mind by placing it in the glove box.
“You need to make the conscious effort to sit that phone down and leave it alone,” he said.
Downs said it’s one simple choice that can prevent thousands of deaths.
“The crashes can be avoided," he said. “Impaired and distracted driving is not a mistake; it’s a conscious choice.”
Downs can only hope that people will make the right one.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.