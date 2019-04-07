Art in the Pass kicks off despite foggy weather

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The 22nd annual Art in the Pass festival kicked off its first day in Pass Christian Saturday.
The family-friendly event raises money for art programs in Hancock County and Harrison County schools.
War Memorial Park turned into one big art gallery as visitors browsed around the park Saturday afternoon looking at unique pieces of art in all forms of media.
Even with the foggy weather, hundreds of art lovers came to see what the festival had in store.
“I am so excited. I didn’t expect this many people because of the fog,” said F.J. Cutting.
“Being able to walk around and see some of the local artists and having the kids enjoy some of the local animals that we have seen has been super fun,” said members of the Wojnarowski family.
The second day of Art in the Pass begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
