Worth the Wait: Shuckers Sweep Twin Bill Against Barons

BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) - After their Opening Night game was postponed, the Biloxi Shuckers (2-0) swept their doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons (0-2) 5-3, 5-0 on Friday night at MGM Park. With the wins, the Shuckers are now 5-1 all time on Opening Day in their franchise history.
GAME ONE:
Biloxi put their first runs of 2019 on the board in the bottom of the first thanks to the longball. Weston Wilson and Patrick Leonard delivered back-to-back two-out singles before Dillon Thomas blasted a three-run homer to left field off RHP Tanner Banks (L, 0-1), putting Biloxi up 3-0.
Starter RHP Marcos Diplan sat the side down in order in the top of the first inning but departed in the second after walking three batters and allowing two runs on a sacrifice fly and a single. RHP Johan Belisario entered the game with runners on the corners and struck out Luis Gonzalez, eliminating the Birmingham threat in the second.
Trent Grisham widened the Shuckers advantage with a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the second. For the night, Grisham went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. RHP Devin Williams (W, 1-0) tossed 3.1 innings of long relief for the Shuckers, allowing just one run on three hits. Williams did walk six batters but struck out three and induced a pair of critical double plays.
In the sixth, Alfredo Gonzalez walked and Joel Booker singled, his third hit of the game, to put runners on the corners with one out. RHP Nate Griep (S, 1) entered the game and locked down the five-out save, striking out two in his 1.2 innings of work while not allowing a hit.
GAME TWO:
The Shuckers wrapped up the doubleheader sweep on Friday night behind six shutout innings from Supak and another early spark from the offense, topping the Barons 5-0 in game two.
Dillon Thomas enjoyed his second straight three-RBI game and Grisham notched a multi-hit effort to cap a strong opening night showing.
In his return to Biloxi, Supak retired the side in order to open the game and was quickly padded with a pair of early runs. Grisham doubled off Baron’s starter Jimmy Lambert (L, 0-1) and scored on a wild pitch. C.J. Hinojosa singled and scored on a Thomas RBI-fielders’ choice to make it 2-0 in the first.
Flashing the leather, Weston Wilson helped Supak escape a third-inning jam, corralling a tricky ground ball on the hot corner and initiating a 5-4-3 double-play to end the frame.
In the fifth inning, eight Shuckers stepped to the plate against reliever Brian Clark. Hinojosa plated Alexander Alvarez with a sacrifice fly and Thomas knocked in two more with a right-field single to make it 5-0.
In his first winning decision of the season, Supak (W, 1-0) retired eight in a row to finish off his night where he surrendered just two hits and struck out three. Mississippi State product, Daniel Brown, worked the seventh out of the bullpen and stranded the bases loaded to complete the shutout.
The Shuckers continue their series against the Barons on Saturday night at 6:35 pm at MGM Park. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Bradon Webb (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Barons LHP Bernardo Flores (0-0, 0.00).