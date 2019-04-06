Statewide student council conference held in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The D’Iberville High School Student Council hosted the Mississippi State Association of Student Council’s Annual Conference Saturday.
It was a big deal because 20 schools from around the state participated. That’s a lot of students from fifth grade all the way to high school seniors.
The conference worked like any other conference. There were breakaway sessions, team-building workshops and the chance for the students to see how other kids their age think.
"It's definitely the power of communication and the power of leadership," said Amya Douglas, a high school student from St. Martin.
The focus of the conference was on bettering student councils in Mississippi. The students also learned how to better themselves.
“You also get a lot more confident because you talk to a lot of different people you haven’t met before and you make long lasting connections with people,” said Addison Johnston, a middle school student.
Some people who are now adults met their college roommates, best friends and even spouses at the conference when they were in school.
“So it’s really wonderful to be around people who want to go down the same path as you,” Douglas said.
During the conference, awards were given to student leaders, including students competing in speech and scholarship contests.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.