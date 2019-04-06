Rock the Cause raises awareness about domestic violence in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -They were rocking in Pascagoula Saturday, Rock the Cause to be exact. It was a special day and a special event at Beach Park.
The event was held to benefit Adrienne’s House, a house in Pascagoula to help women, children and the victims of domestic violence.
Plenty of runners showed up to take part in the 5K.
“The money raised here goes into our programs. So, it helps to buy clothes and medication and whatever needs are for the women and children, who are residing at Adrienne’s House currently,” explained Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence CEO, Stacey Riley.
The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence sponsored the event.
Statistics about domestic violence can seem pretty frightening. One in four women and one in seven men will face domestic violence in their lifetimes. But event coordinator Amanda Johns believes there are things that can help fight against those statistics.
“Getting out in the community and educating... It starts at a very young age. Preschool age, kindergarten, you can educate as children get older. It’s not a topic you start to discuss when someone turns 21,” Johns said.
This is the 6th year the Center for Nonviolence has hosted this event. They plan on doing it for many more years to come.
