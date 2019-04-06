Pascagoula gives dogs more freedom on the beach

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The city of Pascagoula has made it even easier to bring dogs down to the beach. Pascagoula passed a new proposal that enlarges the area dogs can be off of their leashes and play on the beach.
The new regulation allows dogs more freedom to roam through the sand. Pets would be allowed south of the boardwalk, closer to the water’s edge, without a leash or type of restraint. Even though dogs are free to roam in these areas, they still have to be under the owner’s direct supervision.
However, there are some areas where dogs still have to be on a leash, regardless of if they’re in the sand or not. From Market Street down to The Point, dog still have to be on the leash.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.