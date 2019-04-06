Mayhem Music Festival raises money for homeless veterans in Saucier

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Mayhem Music Festival continues this morning in Hancock County. The three-day event started Friday night and goes on into Sunday.
The festival gives participants the chance to have fun for a good cause. The festival raises money to build a village for homeless veterans in Saucier. The Hancock County fairgrounds will be filled with live music, vendors, contests, a car show and a kids fun area.
Gates opened at 10 a.m. Seventeen bands are booked for the event.
