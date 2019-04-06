Industrial worker shares his harrowing story after being trapped in pipe for hours

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - One week ago, Prentiss Gamage fell victim to an industrial accident and was trapped in a pipe for four hours.
“I was asking, am I going to get out of the pipe? Am I going to die inside the pipe?” Gamage asked.
His intestines were hanging outside of his body. He thought he would never make it out alive.
“Everyday I wake up, and I just thank God now because I knew I wasn’t supposed to be here,” Gamage said.
He works as a pipe operator at Jindal Tubular. Last Friday morning, he said he had just finished working on one piece of equipment when a pipe from behind pushed him into a welder and trapped him inside.
“It snatched me from my intestines, and I was pulled inside the pipe, and my leg was crushed," Gamage said. "At that point I had some wire cutters in my hand, and I was beating at the top of the pipe for help.”
Gamage said at times he was numb to the pain, and other times the pain was excruciating. He eventually blacked out. Once medics finally got him out, a helicopter flew him to University Medical Center in New Orleans where doctors were not sure of his survival chances. They put his intestines back inside his body but couldn’t save his legs.
Gamage remembers it being “a disaster.”
He was open to showing off his stitched and scars, but his fiancee has trouble looking at them.
“It’s a lot to take in,”said Santoria Walker, Gamage’s fiance.
She said the hardest part is seeing a man who liked his independence and always offered to help not be able to perform simple tasks anymore.
“He’s alive, but everyday is a struggle. Just getting him up and getting him to the bathroom is a struggle,” Walker said.
The pair have been meeting with their lawyer, Michael Crosby, and are ready to fight for justice. It is fight they are hoping to win together.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.