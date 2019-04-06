D’Iberville offers old city property up for auction Saturday

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Surplus vehicles and equipment go on the auction block Saturday in D’Iberville.
The auction will be at the old Mandal Buick GMC dealership on D’Iberville Boulevard.
Some of the items being auctioned are old city police cars, desk equipment, lawn equipment and even a hydraulic lift that’s been at the dealership for quite some time.
Nick Clark with Clark Auction Group said that cities get a lot of use out of the items that are being auctioned, and that’s when the city gives it to the auction group so it can be auctioned off to the public. Most of the items are still in good working condition.
“I would say 60-70% of these vehicles drive. We also have titles. You get a title and a key. Starts at $100,” Clark said.
The auction begins at 9 a.m.
