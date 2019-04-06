Dense fog lingers this morning, more storms possible by Sunday night

Dense fog made an appearance this morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 10 AM. A few isolated showers are possible today, but most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s along the coast and near 80 inland.
A shower or two may linger tonight, and more fog may develop. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the 60s. The majority of Sunday looks pretty quiet. Highs will be in the 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most rain will hold off until late Sunday night into Monday morning. If storms are able to move over South Mississippi, we may be dealing with heavy downpours. A few storms could become strong to severe.
More rain is expected on Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s. We’ll begin to dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.
