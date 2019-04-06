Dense fog lingers this morning, more storms possible by Sunday night

A shower or two may linger tonight, and more fog may develop. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the 60s. The majority of Sunday looks pretty quiet. Highs will be in the 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most rain will hold off until late Sunday night into Monday morning. If storms are able to move over South Mississippi, we may be dealing with heavy downpours. A few storms could become strong to severe.