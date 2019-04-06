Biloxi road project causes traffic along Highway 90

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Heavy traffic is becoming a problem for drivers in Biloxi as the city works to install a new storm drain.
Rush-hour traffic began to pile up on Highway 90 near White Avenue and St. Jude Street, where the city has set up two construction sites to build the pipes for the drain.
“It goes from the north side of the highway, 10 feet under the highway, all the way down to the beach," said Biloxi public affairs manager Vincent Creel.
The heavy machinery was an eyesore as a Nashville couple got ready to exchange vows on Saturday at the White House, right across the street.
“We were supposed to be getting married facing the beach, and all of that construction appeared basically out of nowhere,” said the groom Corey.
Traffic remains a concern with a lane closure right before the busy intersection.
“That work is going to be completed next week, weather permitting,” Creel noted.
The storm drain will run water from the north side of Highway 90 into the Mississippi Sound. Creel stated, “This is a drainage project that’s got to do of course with the infrastructure in east Biloxi.”
Biloxi is preparing for an influx of spring breakers within the next week. The city wants to make sure the project does not get in the way of its Spring Break traffic venting plan, which closes Highway 90 down to one lane.
“We must have it open for spring break just like we had to have Howard Avenue open for Mardi Gras," said Creel.
While it may be inconvenient for drivers now, Creel says it’s a job that’s essential for the city.
“We’re going to have a stable pipe. It’s 10 feet underground. It’s protected, and it should be efficient and effective,” he explained.
According to Creel, if the project is not finished by the end of next week, the Highway 90 lane near White Avenue will be reopened, so the city can carry out its traffic venting plan.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.