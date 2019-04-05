TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 west of Gulfport blocked after multiple crashes

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two accidents on Interstate 10 just west of the Canal Road exit in Gulfport have all lanes of traffic blocked.
It happened just before 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 31. Vehicles are being detoured onto the Canal Road exit.
MDOT estimates it will take around an hour to clear up.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, there were two separate accidents in that area. One of the accidents had very minor injuries. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the second crash.
