Thousands of native plants up for sale in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Day one of the Pascagoula River Audubon Center’s native plant sale wrapped up Friday. You can still cash in on Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The center said it sold thousands of plants Friday morning, a record-breaking day. The sale is part of an initiative to get native plants into the hands of homeowners to benefit wildlife and birds.
“Some of the most popular are native azaleas, oak leaf hydrangeas. We also sell a lot of different flowering plants that are terrific if you love having butterflies and hummingbirds in your backyard, things like cardinal flower, milk weed, there’s tick seed, just a wide variety of things," said Michael Muraco, center director for Audubon Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.