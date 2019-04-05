Students find deeper meaning for school-sponsored blood drive

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison Central High School National Honor Society sponsored a blood drive on campus Friday.
Teachers said the purpose of the drive was to instill the sense of community awareness in the students. National Honor Society sponsor Robin Wilson said the drive had two meanings.
“This is our sixth year to do the drive with Mississippi Blood Services,” Wilson said. “But this year, some of our donors have chosen to donate in a special honor. Coach Fredrick has a niece who has some medical conditions, and she is in need of some blood.”
One student, however, found a deeper meaning in the event.
Angelique Peregrina, a Harrison Central High School senior, was nervous about donating but understood its meaning.
“I think it’s important that you take action in what you can do,” Peregrina said. “It’s important to think all of the kids who need blood. There’s just so many reasons why people need blood nowadays.”
Peregrina was asked if she was scared to donate.
“I sat there and I was thinking to myself this is what like a kid my age maybe could feel like if they had cancer, or something like that. It’s a scary feeling," she said.
If you are interested in becoming a blood donor, visit the Mississippi Blood Services website for details.
