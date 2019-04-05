Shuckers’ staff eagerly awaiting delayed double header

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The rain is causing headaches for many across the Coast, including for baseball fans. The Shuckers’ season opener was delayed until Friday.
The sound of rain filled MGM Park Thursday for what was supposed to be the Shuckers’ opening day.
Also filling MGM Park were disappointed baseballs fans. However, some of the people who were the most disappointed are the ones who work behind the scenes.
“It is a little bit disappointing that we don’t get to have opening night tonight," said Andrew Chapman, the Shuckers’ broadcast assistant. "We work so hard as a front office and these players prepare out of their spring training facilities to get ready to play meaningful baseball and it looks like we’re going to have to wait another 24 hours.”
Park DJ Trey Brennan enjoys opening day so much that he equated it to a beloved holiday.
“It is like Christmas is postponed," said Brennan. "We look forward to opening day every year. It seems like the off season lasts a whole year and then the season flies by super quick. So it is pretty disappointing but we will be back here tomorrow.”
Public address announcer Kyle Curley got to do even less than Trey on opening day as there were no announcements to be made when the game was cancelled. Yet he was very optimistic about Friday’s potential.
“You know, if the weather plays right for us and we get two strong seven inning games and fireworks, it will be tremendous,” said Curley.
Scoreboard operator Michael Brinck has been dreaming of this moment for years so waiting one more night didn’t trouble him too much. He even found a way to reference a baseball legend while looking on the bright side.
“Well it is opening day and, like Ernie Banks, said lets play two,” said Brinck.
The delay has only heightened everyone’s anticipation.
“I am looking forward to it, just the excitement. It is almost like going to Disney," said Curley. "You know you’re going to go and you can’t sleep. That’s the way it is right now.”
While the rain may have dampened some of the crew’s spirits, Friday’s double header has several people optimistic to finally see Shucker baseball. The first game begins at 5:35 p.m. and the second will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. The gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Afterwards, fireworks will light up the sky as the Shuckers celebrate the beginning of baseball season.
