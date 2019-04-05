Sewage lagoon can’t handle more residential development, according to Harrison Co. supervisor

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - If you drive in Harrison County around County Farm Road and Highway 53, you know new homes are being built all over.
However, one county supervisor wants to see the construction stopped over sewage concerns.
“I believe we need a moratorium on building right now,” said Harrison County Supervisor Angel Middleton.
The new homes are surrounded with land cleared for more building. Middleton said the sewer system serving the roughly 23-mile area between John Clark Road and Highway 53 with a lagoon isn’t up to the task.
“A subdivision wanted to go into another phase of development, and they were going to add 54 homes onto this same lagoon, and I just said there is no way. We can’t add one toilet, much less 54,” Middleton said.
The Board of Supervisors sent a letter in September of last year to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality raising concerns of the lagoon possibly reaching overflow level. Riverbend Utilities operates the lagoon.
“We are not operating anywhere near capacity," said Riverbend Director Steven Day. "We are currently operating at about 85% of our permitted capacity.”
Shawn Petro has been in the waste management business for more than a decade. He said he visited the discharge point and was alarmed by what he saw.
“It looked just like sewage water coming out of a holding tank on any kind of office building we have tanks on. It was exactly the same and just about smells the same,” he said.
Middleton said she had the water tested, and it registered high levels of fecal chloroform, but according to Day, Riverbend treats the water properly.
“I don’t know where they took those tests, if they took them at our designated discharge point or if they took them in a ditch somewhere else that may or may not have been influenced by farm animals such as cattle or horses, which are prevalent all around that area," Day said.
The Harrison County Utility Authority is in the process of running lines around the county to treat waste water. It’s a project years behind schedule and, when finished, will be designed to take the lagoon off line.
WLOX News Now reached out to MDEQ for comment on the condition of the lagoon, but we have not heard back yet.
