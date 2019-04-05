17 schools receive grants totaling $92,000 dollars

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Education was in the spotlight this morning in Jackson County. It’s called Project Lead The Way, an education initiative sponsored by Chevron in Pascagoula.
Friday, Chevron handed out more than $92,000 dollars in grants for STEM, education, science, technology, engineering and math.
The grants went to 17 schools in Jackson and George counties.
“Education is just a core thing that we need to be involved with," said Amy Brandenstein with Chevron. "Ultimately, it will impact our workforce down the road and that’s why we do a lot of concentration and focus on STEM.”
Meanwhile, student Susie Garwood explained how the program has helped her. “Having an introduction into engineering my freshman year and getting a nine, which is the highest you can get for that course, it really honed me in on what I want to do in the long run.”
Chevron got involved with Project Lead The Way in 2014. This is the sixth year the company has awarded the grants and company officials say they will continue to sponsor these grants for the foreseeable future.
