Scattered showers Friday. More rain Sunday and Monday.

Spring-like warmth today but a stalled front will maintain a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but severe weather is not expected. More rain is expected for Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. This will continue into Monday and it could be heavy at times. Additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, as storm systems continue to affect the Gulf Coast states. There will be a slight risk of severe weather Sunday and Sunday night across all of South Mississippi. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rain will be a threat on Sunday and Sunday night and possibly into Monday. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected from today through Monday’s end, with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flood watches may be issued in the coming days. A drier pattern begins next Tuesday.