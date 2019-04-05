People share views on potential federal minimum wage increase

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Target announced Thursday that it will raise its minimum wage for hourly workers as the demand for higher pay increases around the country.
The big box store revealed plans to increase its hourly wage to $13 dollars in June, with a goal of reaching a $15 per hour by the end of 2020. This comes after Amazon raised its minimum wage $15 for all employees, from full-time to seasonal.
In late March, Maryland lawmakers approved a bill to gradually raise its wages to $15.
Gulfport resident Debra Thompson says she’s not surprised by the buzz around the topic. She believes it is difficult for people to pay for necessities like housing at the current federal rate.
“You have other things like utilities, car payments, etc. You can’t just live off minimum wage so yes, the wages should go up."
The push for higher wages reached Congress when the House of Representatives passed the “Raise the Wage Act” in March. Tipped workers, including restaurant servers and valet, are entitled to at least $2.13 under the federal rate.
Next door in Alabama, Congresswoman Terri Sewell proposed a bill that would calculate minimum wage based on cost of living and buying power.
Sewell describes the bill as a practical approach, but others say that a wage hike means higher costs for middle income families.
“Our wages won’t be going up. Ours are going to be staying that same and our prices that we’re buying for groceries, food and gas is all going to be going up, which is going to be harder for us,” said Christy Gahn from Michigan.
The “Raise the Wage Act” is still making its way through the legislature in Washington D.C.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.