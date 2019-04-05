Korean War veteran laid to rest in South Mississippi 68 years after death

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -The final chapter in the 68-year-old saga of Army Pvt. James P. Alvin Shaw has been written. Shaw died in 1951 in a North Korean prison camp. In 1954, his remains were sent to Hawaii. Two years ago, he was positively identified and family was located here on the Gulf Coast. On Friday, that family gathered to say goodbye.
“For that which was lost is now found.”
With those words, Shaw is back home in Mississippi. Family gathered at Bradford O’Keefe funeral home to say goodbye. Some came from far away, including great-nephew Michael Allman.
“I guess I’m more happy than anything. I’m not really sad. I’m glad that he’s finally here and back home here he needs to be," he said.
Bringing Shaw home spoke volumes to those who came to pay their final respects. That was the message from Lt. Col. and Chaplain Darrick Gutting.
“We live in an exceptional country, an exceptional nation that does not stop. We do not relent on bringing our service members home," Gutting said.
A medal ceremony was held for the war hero followed by Shaw’s final trip to the national cemetery. As if by divine providence, the sun came out. Shaw was laid to rest with full military honors and heartfelt prayers to send him on his way.
The tragic death and triumphant return of of Shaw has captured the attention of the entire southeast region, indeed across the country, all the way to the nation’s capital. That was why Rep. Steven Palazzo felt compelled to attend, as he explained.
“Just on behalf of the U.S. Congress and a grateful nation, I want to thank his family, I want to thank him for his service and paying the ultimate sacrifice," Palazzo said.
Shaw’s nephews, John and James Allman, received the flags from a grateful nation. Another flag, perhaps even more fitting, was at the service. It was an American flag taken from the fields of battle in Korea in 1950. The brothers were touched by this show of support.
“I feel relieved and gracious and happy that this day has come, and the Lord has blessed us with sunshine," John Allman said.
“It’s almost like I wish it wasn’t over, but I’m glad that it’s over. It’s so great to get our uncle home where he belongs," James said.
With Taps playing, Shaw can now rest in peace, surrounded by the people and places he loved.
Following the funeral at the national cemetery, there was a small gathering of family and friends at the Allman residence in Gautier.
