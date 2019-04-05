Jobs posted for wood pellet plant coming to George County

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jobs are now posted online for a wood pellet plant expected to have a large economic impact on Jackson and George counties.
Officials in Goerge County announced in January a plan to build a $140 million wood pellet facility at the county’s Industrial Park.
It’s an agreement with Enviva Wood Pellets, the largest producer of wood pellets in the world.
Enviva will also build a distribution plant at the Port of Pascagoula, creating even more job opportunities.
According to its website, Enviva makes more than three million metric tons of wood pellets each year, which are then exported to power plants in the United Kingdom and Europe. The wood pellets - taken from wood fiber - are then used as an alternative to fossil fuels, allowing electric companies to provide power to generate power for customers while also reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
Enviva currently operates six plants in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Amory, Mississippi.
