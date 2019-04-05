Hunt’s Tomato Paste recalled over potential presence of mold

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm about a recall of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans due to the potential presence of mold.
In an alert, issued Thursday, March 4, the company says product was potentially damaged after the canning process, creating a potential for mold to develop. The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S.
The item can be identified by the following information:
- Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9
- Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5
- Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510
- Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510
- Best By Date: OCT 162020
