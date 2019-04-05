Harrison County School District making progress on bond issue projects

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District has made a change to part of its $55 million school improvement plan.
Since the bond issue passed in November, the district’s moving forward to building two new schools and renovate others.
Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill said that development is already underway on the two new schools in his district. However, issues with soil have delayed work near West Harrison High School.
“There were some issues with the sub-soil. So, therefore, it was going to have to cause a lot of excavation of the dirt at as cost of about $750,000," Gill said.
So the superintendent had to come up with another plan for the new West Harrison 7th and 8th grade junior high school.
“So the board, we looked at alternate sites, you know, on the same 16-section property. So, we looked at moving it around the corner there, and it’s made it where we don’t have to spend that $750,000. We can put it back in the building," he said.
According to Gill, the new K-8 school in D’Iberville is in the beginning stages as well.
“We have secured the land for that. It’s roughly 40 acres there just north of the new D’Iberville Sportsplex. Actually it will border the Sportsplex just north of it on Highway 15 there," he said.
Gill said that school could be open for the beginning of the 2020 school year.
“Right now, the time frame, we hoped for August 2020, but not sure if we’re gonna make that date," he said.
Renovations to North Gulfport Middle School are part of the bond money plans as well. Gill hopes to have that work done at the same time as the new schools. Then the district will have to redistribute the student population.
“If we can’t have all three of them complete at one time, we will hold off on making all of the district changes, because we don’t want to have to disrupt the entire school district in mid-year," Gill said.
School officials said that outside of the work being completed with bond money, the district has also started on a complete renovation of the Harrison Central High School cafeteria. The district also outlined district-wide security updates on its Facebook page.
According to officials, that work should be completed by the fall of this year and will cost a total of $1 million.
