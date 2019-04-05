Harrison Co. supervisor calls for end to new construction, citing sewage concerns

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - If you drive in Harrison County around County Farm Road and Highway 53, you know new homes are being built all over.
New homes are surrounded with land cleared for more building but Harrison County Supervisor Angel Middleton wants to see the construction stopped over sewage concerns.
“I believe we need a moratorium on building right now,” said Middleton.
According to Middleton, the sewer system serving the roughly 23 mile area between John Clark Road and Highway 53 with a lagoon isn’t up to the task.
“A subdivision wanted to go into another phase of development and they were going to add 54 homes onto this same lagoon and I just said there is no way, we can’t add one toilet much less 54,” Middleton said.
The Board of Supervisors sent a letter in September of last year to MDEQ raising concerns of the lagoon possibly reaching overflow level.
Riverbend Utilities operates the lagoon. Riverbend Director Steven Day said the lagoon is capable of accommodating more homes.
“We are not operating anywhere near capacity; we are currently operating at about 85 percent of our permitted capacity,” Day said.
Middleton said she had the water coming out of a discharge point from the lagoon tested in 2018 and it registered high levels of fecal chloroform.
Shawn Petro has been in the waste management business for more than a decade. Petro said he visited the discharge point and was alarmed by what he saw.
“It looked just like sewage water coming out of a holding tank on any kind of office building we have tanks on. It was exactly the same and just about smells the same,” said Petro.
Day responded saying Riverbend treats the water properly.
“I don’t know where they took those tests, if they took them at our designated discharge point, or if they took them in a ditch somewhere else that may or may not have been influenced by farm animals such as cattle or horses, which are prevalent all around that area,” Day said.
The Harrison County Utility Authority is in the process of running lines around the county to treat wastewater. It’s a project years behind schedule and when finished will be designed to take the lagoon offline.
“I don’t think it would be fair for Harrison County to let these homes be built and then hold up the home builder who has the investment in these homes and say, ‘I’m sorry you can’t connect because the lagoon is full and can’t accept more sewage,’” said Middleton. "I think we need to put the moratorium now and not have them waste their money to build homes until this is resolved. "
WLOX reached out to MDEQ for comment on the condition of the lagoon but at the time this article was published had not heard back.
