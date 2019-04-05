Harrison Central High holds campus blood drive

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison Central High School National Honor Society sponsored a blood drive on campus Friday.
Teachers said that the purpose of the drive was to instill the sense of community awareness in the students.
One student, however, found a deeper meaning in the event.
“I sat there, and I was thinking to myself this is what like a kid my age maybe could feel like if they had cancer, or something like that. It’s a scary feeling," said senior Angelique Peregrina.
If you are interested in becoming a blood donor, visit the Mississippi Blood Services website for details.
