Grisham taking a different approach into second year with Shuckers

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - From former National League MVP’s like Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich, to former Southern League MVP’s like Corey Ray, the Milwaukee Brewers organization is stacked in the outfield from top to bottom.
Now that he’s back with the Shuckers, does Trent Grisham feel the need to keep pace?
“It’s never really ‘I need,’" Grisham said. "I want to have a good year. I work hard, I’m looking forward to the year and what it entails, but I never really say ‘I need’ to do anything. I really want to have a good year, I worked hard, and I feel like it’s going to come out.”
The early signs are already promising.
After batting .233 with 31 RBI in 107 games with the Shuckers last season, Grisham returns to Biloxi after a strong showing at Brewers Spring Training in Arizona, batting .379 with a pair of home runs in 17 games.
He attributes the success to a slightly modified approach at the plate.
“Worked on a few things in the offseason, just started hitting a little earlier. Got to (Spring Training), worked with the hitting coordinator a little bit on moving the contact point out. Seemed to work out so far,” Grisham said.
He certainly caught the eye of Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero, who hopes Grisham’s productive Spring Training can carry over to a strong season at MGM Park.
“The ball games he had and the at-bats were quality, solid contact, a lot of production on his at-bats," Guerrero said. "We’re looking forward for him to translate (that) into a season, let’s see where it takes him.”
Drafted 15th overall in the 2015 MLB draft, Grisham has shown flashes of living up to his potential. That was especially the case in his rookie year, batting .309 to go with 21 RBI in 55 total games.
His averages may have taken a dip since then, but the Brewers’ No. 30 prospect is ready to put it all together in 2019.
“I feel I’ve struggled a lot the last three years after having a lot of success my first year," Grisham said. "I’ve kind of been searching for it, back and forth, back and forth. I’ve finally got something I can work with, and I’m pretty confident about this year.”
Grisham is expected to bat leadoff when the Shuckers open the 2019 season at MGM Park on Friday, April 5 with a doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.