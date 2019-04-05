Fleetwood Mac replaces Stones at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Now that we know that Fleetwood Mac will replace The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest on May 2, some music lovers say it just won’t be the same.
“I don’t think it’s the same caliber. I think there’s probably a better headliner. I mean, nobody’s going to replace the Stones,” said Tobi Zenker.
“I think that Fleetwood Mac is appropriate era-wise, but not quite equal replacement for the Stones,” Melissa Jones said.
The Rolling Stones had to cancel their performance so singer Mick Jagger can undergo heart surgery.
“Don’t you want them to go on forever and ever?” asked Doug MacCash with our partners at NOLA.com | The Times Picayune. “Don’t people like me want them to go on forever and ever and never stop, and then they were stopped.”
MacCash says it has been a whiplash of emotions for him since learning the Stones would perform. He says Fleetwood Mac as a replacement will draw a similar audience.
“People of my vintage are going to be happy because it’s another one of those bands that came out of our childhood,” MacCash said. “Everyone knows the songs, they’re in our DNA.”
New cubes released on the Jazz Fest website show May 2 will now be a normal day with performances throughout the day.
For the hundreds who camped out the Superdome for tickets, they can start getting refunds at the Smoothie King Center next Wednesday. Ticketmaster sent emails to customers who bought online letting them know they will get their full refund.
MacCash says he thinks with the Rolling Stones out; travelers may bow out too.
"I wonder about the people coming from out of town. You know, the Stones were their own draw in addition to the great draw to Jazz Fest,” said MacCash. “I know there were people who had airline tickets and were coming to town, I hope they come."
Fans are learning that you can’t always get what you want.
