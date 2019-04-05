Baton Rouge developers may not get to build what they want in Gautier

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - It’s back to the drawing board for Southern Lifestyle Development after commissioners Thursday night voted down a request to rezone two parcels of land off Old Spanish Trail.
“I denied the motion. If they want to go build with R1, I’m good with that because I want to see 300 more houses in Gautier,” said David Wooten with the Gautier Planning Commission.
Southern Lifestyle Development wants to build Hillcrest Subdivision, a 332-home, single family neighborhood west of Ocean Estates. To do that, they need to rezone the property from R1 to PUD, or planned unit development.
The plans show 3.75 homes per acre. The current R1 zone means the lots have to be 80 feet wide and 120 feet deep. With PUD, the developers are requesting for 60 feet wide and 120 feet deep. This will allow them to build all 332 homes in that space.
Nearby residents don’t want that to happen.
“I don’t want the property value to go down because of 321 houses, or however many houses they said. That’s a lot of houses. That’s a lot of traffic. Traffic was an issue," said Gautier resident Yvonne Rumery.
“All that area back there is flood, wetlands area, part of Bayou Graveline, and if you put 300 concrete slabs out there, 300 plus concrete slabs out there, where’s that water going to go?" added Dale Boudreaux.
“The location that we’re in, it’s hard to find. People have moved there because they want a little bit of acreage. It is a residential area, but now to cram even more people in the same size land, it just kind of defeats the whole purpose of that property," said Tommy Krunland.
The developers could redraw plans and build according to the existing ordinance. Mayor Phil Torjusen welcomes that. Click here to read Southern Lifestyle Development’s plan for 332 homes in Gautier.
Whatever is built in that area, students will be in the Ocean Springs School District.
The City Council will consider the commission’s vote at their next meeting on April 16.
