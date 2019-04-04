The Walter Anderson Theatre Project presents Mamma Mia!

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Milions of people around the world have fallen in love with Mamma Mia! Now you have a chance to see the Walter Anderson Theatre Project’s production at the Mary C in Ocean Springs.
Mamma Mia! is built around the story telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs. The plot centers around a mom, her daughter, and three possible dads. The setting is a Greek island where Donna, played by WLOX’s own Karen Abernathy, is struggling to make ends meet. The day before her daughter’s wedding.
“Donna is fierce. She loves passionately, and she fights passionately, and she’s a great character. I mean this show is amazing,” Abernathy said.
Natalie Breland plays Donna’s daughter, Sophie. She wants to know who her dad is before she gets married. So she contacts three men from her mother’s past and brings them to the island to figure it out.
“She loves the relationship she has with her mom, but she feels like something is missing. She wants to get her dads to her wedding so she can ultimately find out who her father is,” Breland explained.
Sophie’s possible dads are played by David Slaten, Wayne Stevens and Michael Throne. The upcoming wedding also brings Donna’s two best pals, played by Denette Pilon and Stephanie Maxwell, to the island.
Another familiar face to WLOX viewers, Jonathan Brannan, plays Sophie’s love interest.
David Delk takes the reigns as director for a show he calls pure magic.
“Mamma Mia! is an unbelievable magic show with the music of ABBA, the choreography by Aaron Lind, the music director Debra Attkinson and this fabulous band. It is an incredible evening,” Delk said.
Mamma Mia! opens Friday, April 5 at the Mary C in Ocean Springs, and runs though Sunday, April 14. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.themaryc.org/copy-of-mama-mia-the-musical
