Two suspects arrested for more than $27,000 in fraudulent transactions

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Two people in Bay St. Louis are now facing charges involving thousands of dollars of fraudulent checks and transactions.
Eric Ersan Yurttas, 31, and Enimia Charlotta Pohl, 66, were arrested Wednesday, said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux.
Authorities said they received a complaint on Jan. 17, 2019, about fraudulent accounts being opened. That report also detailed $27,000 in fraudulent transactions and forged checks. After a thorough investigation by Bay St. Louis Police and Regions Bank, Yurttas and Pohl were identified as the suspects.
Yurttas is charged with one count of felony false pretense and felony uttering forgery. Pohl is charged with one count of felony uttering forgery.
Both suspects were taken to Hancock County Jail. A bond of $2,000 was set for Yurttas, while a bond of $1,000 was set for Pohl.
