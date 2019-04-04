Southern Miss names athletic director

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will return a familiar face as its new athletic director.
In a letter to faculty and staff Thursday afternoon, USM President Rodney Bennett announced that Jeremy McClain, who has spent the past four years as director of athletics at Troy University, will be returning to Hattiesburg.
Pending state College Board approval, McClain will assume his new duties at USM no later than July 1, Bennett said in the letter.
McClain, a Delta State University graduate, had spent three years in Hattiesburg as a deputy director of athletics.
McClain will be officially introduced as USM athletic director at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at USM’s Trent Lott National Center.
