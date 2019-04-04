Rare cat doesn’t need another life, just a new limb

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A rare feline is in need of a new limb, which was lost at birth, and the answer will soon be on the way.
Groundbreaking surgery is going to be taking place over the next couple of weeks at Bayview Pet Medical Center in Ocean Springs. Dr. James Askew is actually performing an operation on an African Serval, a very large cat that will replace a limb with a prosthesis.
The actual casting of the potential prosthetic was made Thursday, and for the doctor, this is similar to what goes around comes around.
“They had to do tissue samples and tests on dogs and cats and monkeys before it was approved for use on humans, and now all of a sudden, the wave is getting back to the animals as a form of treatment,” Askew explained.
For the cat’s owner Cindy Grimsley, doing this was just the natural thing to do.
“Without his stick feet stable, he labors a lot as if we would if we were that way, missing a limb. And I wanted to just help him, and I moved to Mississippi exactly for that reason,” Grimsley said.
Lundin the African Serval should have the prosthetic put on in the next couple of weeks and hopefully, if all goes well, will be up and running around just like any other cat by the end of the summer.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.