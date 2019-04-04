Rainy weather causes concern for homeless community

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Most of us are lucky enough to have a warm, dry place to go on a rainy day, but for the homeless, a rainy day is their worst day.
When you live in a tent, there is little between you and the elements. A rainy day can be the start of a cycle of wet clothes, wet bedding and cold, wet feet.
There is limited shelter space in South Mississippi, so most homeless are left to find dry shelter where they can in a restaurant or the library.
When they have to leave, their options are limited.
“Where are you going? You’re homeless, so you really don’t have anything, so where are you going now?” said Leonard Alexander. “You’ve got to go walk out in the rain, and you walk and you’re soaking wet, and after you’re soaking wet, your clothes are wet. How you going to dry them? It’s not like you can go to the laundromat and dry your clothes immediately. So now you got to walk around all day when you are soaking wet, your shoes are wet, your socks are wet. It causes physical health issues on a rainy day. Nine out of 10 of us are going to get sick by the end of this day.”
Many homeless people will tell you that one of their greatest needs is clean dry socks.
Below is a list of agencies who assist homeless on the Gulf Coast:
- The Lord is My Help
- Seashore Mission
- Our Lady of Fatima St. Vincent de Paul
- Loaves & Fishes
- Back Bay Mission
- Salvation Army
- Feed My Sheep
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.