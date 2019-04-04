Rainy weather causes concern for homeless community

“Where are you going? You’re homeless, so you really don’t have anything, so where are you going now?” said Leonard Alexander. “You’ve got to go walk out in the rain, and you walk and you’re soaking wet, and after you’re soaking wet, your clothes are wet. How you going to dry them? It’s not like you can go to the laundromat and dry your clothes immediately. So now you got to walk around all day when you are soaking wet, your shoes are wet, your socks are wet. It causes physical health issues on a rainy day. Nine out of 10 of us are going to get sick by the end of this day.”