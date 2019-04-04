Opening day for Biloxi Shuckers rained out

Fans will receive a 2019 Shuckers magnet schedule as they enter the gates. Plus, the Shuckers will be offering $2 hot dogs, $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials courtesy of Polk’s Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Since it’s the first Friday of the season, there will also be postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the second game.