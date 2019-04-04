Opening day for Biloxi Shuckers rained out

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Due to weather, the season opener between the Biloxi Shuckers and Birmingham Barons has been postponed another day. However, that doesn’t mean fans are going to get any less baseball this season.
The Shuckers and Barons will play two seven-inning games on Friday, April 5, at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30.
Fans will receive a 2019 Shuckers magnet schedule as they enter the gates. Plus, the Shuckers will be offering $2 hot dogs, $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials courtesy of Polk’s Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Since it’s the first Friday of the season, there will also be postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the second game.
Tickets from Thursday’s game can be exchanged for Friday’s game or any future Shuckers regular-season home game, excluding July 3. One ticket will get fans into both games.
Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game days from 10 a.m. through the game.
