More arrests made in Hancock County drug bust

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Ever since Sheriff Ricky Adam took over as Hancock County’s top cop, the crackdown on drugs was one of his top priorities. He is finally starting to see some success.
“It’s been an ongoing battle since we took over nearly eight years ago," Adam said. "Meth is a player in Hancock County. It’s not as big of a player as it was a few years ago, but it’s still a player.”
With the help of other agencies, Hancock County made a bust that included the search of multiple locations and the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, THC concentrate, weapons and paraphernalia. However, officials tell said that local manufacturing is starting to slow down.
“As opposed to seeing as much manufacturing going on here, we see more of it coming out of Mexico and usually through Houston," said Bill Covington, commander of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division. Covington said that these high quality, imported drugs seem to be replacing what the sheriff called homemade “country dope.”
“It’s cheaper," Covington said. "It’s more potent. It’s easier to get. So that’s what’s taken over, especially with it being harder now to acquire the precursor chemicals to make it yourself.”
Community vigilance, according to Adam, is a big help in busts like these.
“You know, we’ve developed a sense of trust with the public, and their tips and their leads lead to a lot of this kind of stuff," Adam said.
Covington said that won’t stop the sheriff’s office from doing their work.
“The basics of it don’t change over time, it’s just good police work," he said.
The sheriff said that the investigation is ongoing and that he expects more arrests in connection with this case.
