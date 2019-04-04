Monument erected for fallen Brookhaven officers

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - It was last September when two Brookhaven police officers made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the city they loved.
The city of Brookhaven mourned the loss of Patrolman James White and Corporal Zach Moak when they were murdered on September 29, 2018.
A police cruiser with flowers was positioned in front of the Brookhaven police station months ago.
Now a granite bench that faces police headquarters stands as a monument remembering the two officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Dave Pace with the Brookhaven Monument Company thought erecting a monument was overdo and wanted to show his respect to the officers and their families.
“They gave their lives for Brookhaven. Brookhaven is a good town. These kids did not deserve what they got and Brookhaven Monument just wanted to do something for them, community. Maybe give the family a little closure. But these two guys deserved it. And we wanted to do it for them, and their families, and for Brookhaven," said Pace.
The company donated a granite bench with the two officers’ names etched in the stone.
The words, “Heroes Live Forever” are seen from the back of the bench for drivers in Highway 51 to see.
On the front, the end of watch date and famous decals representing the officers.
The two officers were gunned down while responding to a shots fired call, one helped the other and died in the process.
Pace says he will always remember their sacrifice.
“I can’t say anymore about those guys. I mean, they just died because of Brookhaven. Lay down your life for a friend. And Brookhaven was their friend. And just good men that deserve to be remembered. And now they will be remembered for always," said Pace.
