Jackson County woman arrested in Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A third suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Biloxi last month.
Shaparis Samone Ranae Johnson of Jackson County is now facing a charge of aggravated assault. Johnson, 19, was arrested Thursday with the help of Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Two other suspects have been arrested in the shooting, which happened March 9 on Judge Sekul Avenue in Biloxi. Cameron Payton, 17, and Bertrand Antoine IV, 18, are also facing one charge each of aggravated assault.
According to police, one person was injured after being shot multiple times. An update on the victim's condition has not been released.
Johnson was taken to Harrison County Jail where she is being held with on bond. Police said Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong issued a no bond because Johnson was already out on bond for another felony charge when the shooting happened.
