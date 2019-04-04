How could a border closure impact Mississippi?

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - President Trump continues to threaten to close the U.S.-Mexico border, saying he knows it would have an impact on the economy, but he’s most concerned with security.
“A border closure would be a very detrimental thing to Mississippi agriculture trade, to our farmers, to our commerce as a state," said Commissioner of Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. "It would be a terrible thing to happen.”
So, how much do we depend on Mexico for goods?
“A lot of the produce that is in the grocery stores in the wintertime and the early spring, a lot of that is Mexican produce," Gipson explained. "So, it’s important we have that chain of food supply.”
But trade works both ways with our neighbors to the south.
“Mexico is the 9th largest importer of Mississippi agriculture commodities in the world.”
We send Mexico more than $27 million dollars of products every year with poultry and timber among the top commodities. That trade relationship is why Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is supporting the President’s trade agreement that’s pending Congressional approval.
“Republicans and Democrats find a solution that will benefit the whole United States and especially our farmers," Gipson added. "Our farmers are the ones hurting the most through all this controversy and we need a solution through the approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.”
The market uncertainties are already having impacts on the state’s agriculture and trade with some farmers changing what they plant this spring since they don’t know what they’ll be able to sell it for.
Meanwhile, the state’s auto industry could take a hit with the Center for Automotive Research saying this week that the North American auto industry would be crippled within a week if the border is closed.
