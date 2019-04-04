Homes threatened as wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A wildfire in Jackson County has already burned over 500 acres of land Wednesday, and as of 7:50 p.m., forestry officials say it’s only 40-50% contained.
The fire originally started burning on Larue and Double Still Road. The area is private property and U.S. forest land.
Homes are currently being threatened by the fire. Officials believe it started as a prescribed burn that got out of control.
Several agencies are at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.