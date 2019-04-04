HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: West Harrison & Long Beach Shutout the competition

After stealing a road win against West Harrison, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats (8-7) celebrated their seniors on ‘Senior Night’ against the visiting Gautier Gators (5-12). The Bearcats and Gators kept each other at bay after the first inning with great defense, but things opened up for Long Beach in the second thanks to their speedy sophomore Breeauna Troup. Troup stole second, third, and home base to give Long Beach their first run of the game and go on to shutout Gautier, 7-0.