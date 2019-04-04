HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: West Harrison & Long Beach Shutout the competition

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The West Harrison baseball team (18-5) might be the “Home-run kings” of the coast. According to MaxPreps, the Hurricanes lead the nation in homeruns, three of their players have tallied at least 5 homers or more!
On Wednesday night, a home-run derby is the last thing fans would see as the Hurricanes were held scoreless through four innings due to the incredible pitching of Long Beach senior right-hander Drake Hogue. The Hurricanes received a great performance from the bump as well from senior Tate Parker and West Harrison tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth to ultimately beat Long Beach (5-14) 1-0 at home in a pitcher’s dual.
After stealing a road win against West Harrison, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats (8-7) celebrated their seniors on ‘Senior Night’ against the visiting Gautier Gators (5-12). The Bearcats and Gators kept each other at bay after the first inning with great defense, but things opened up for Long Beach in the second thanks to their speedy sophomore Breeauna Troup. Troup stole second, third, and home base to give Long Beach their first run of the game and go on to shutout Gautier, 7-0.
In other coast action on the diamond, Biloxi baseball (21-2) put up double digits over Hancock (7-13) with a 15-2 victory, while Vancleave (13-9) stole a road win against Pass Christian (6-14), 11-5. The Lady Indians (4-12) weren’t able to get an upset on the road against Harrison Central (13-3) as they fell 8-1 Wednesday night.
